Romelu Lukaku Releases Statement Following Agent's Comments On Chelsea Future

Romelu Lukaku has taken to social media to release a statement after his agent, Federico Pastorello, made comments regarding his Chelsea future and links to Inter and AC Milan.

The forward has been on the best form since his arrival at Stamford Bridge but once again appears to have suffered a setback due to an interview.

Taking to Instagram, Lukaku has released a statement regarding the comments made in the Italian media by Pastorello.

imago1010235509h

Pastorello stated that his client will seek talks with the new Chelsea owners upon Todd Boehly's arrival.

He said: "He has the club and the fans in his heart, he has never hidden it, like his love for Anderlecht where he would like to end his career.

"But we cannot think about negotiations. Chelsea are in takeover discussions, we do not know the new owners, let alone if we can open talks with Inter or AC Milan. We have to wait."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has since offered his thoughts on the comments, joking that he will not be involved in the meeting.

"I think if he plans to talk with the owner it is not his plan to talk with me! It’s fair enough. Let’s see if he gets a meeting! It is his right. We will talk to anybody. We will evaluate any situation of any player including Romelu. We will see what is going to happen and what the plans are," he said.

What has Romelu Lukaku said?

Taking to Instagram, Lukaku has responded in a cryptic message as he wrote: "Never ever will I let someone speak for me...

"I keep my mouth shut and focused on helping the team and end the season in the best way possible.

"So if someone out there trying to say something about me and the club...

"Not in my name. RL."

