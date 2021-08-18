Romelu Lukaku Reveals His Squad Number at Chelsea Ahead of Debut Against Arsenal

Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he will wear the number nine at Chelsea this season, after Tammy Abraham departed for AS Roma and left it vacant.

Lukaku arrived from Inter Milan on a club record fee and will take the number nine.

Speaking following an open training session at Stamford Bridge, Lukaku confirmed his squad number.

"Can I say it?" he asked the Chelsea media officer.

"Yeah. I got the number nine. I’m very happy and fortunate to be in this situation." he continued.

Chelsea's previous number nines include Abraham, Fernando Torres, Radamel Falcao and Gonzalo Higuain.

It has historically been a number that players have struggled with in Stamford Bridge but this has not put Lukaku off taking the iconic number.

The striker wore the number last season at Inter Milan and sports it for his national side, Belgium.

What else did Lukaku say?

Speaking on his move, Lukaku said: “The dream is reality now. I have to prove on the pitch now. It’s time to get to work and let my performance do the talking.”

He continued to discuss what is important to him: “I think a lot is about communication. I’m a guy who is very open minded. I always ask my teammates questions. I ask what they want from me.

"The next couple of weeks is important for me to be open to the mindset. We have a certain type of playing style here. I don’t have to adapt too much as with the national team we play in the same system. I will adapt to find a way to help the team.”

