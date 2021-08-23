Romelu Lukaku Scoring On Chelsea Debut 'Most Special Moment'

Romelu Lukaku says scoring for Chelsea on his debut is the most special moment of his career.

The 28-year-old, who joined from Inter Milan for a club-record £97.5 million fee, made his debut for the second time at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon as Chelsea went onto beat Arsenal 2-0 in north London.

Lukaku was given the nod to lead the line after being declared fit and ready by Thomas Tuchel and rewarded the club within 15 minutes. He powered his way into the box to tap home Reece James' cross to give the Blues the lead.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea went onto win 2-0 as James went from provider to goalscorer to double the lead in the 35th minute with a thumping strike past Bernd Leno.

It was a day to remember for Lukaku after returning home this summer. Scoring was something he could have only dreamt of and his dreams came true.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He reflected on his goal and how much it meant to him during his post-match media duties.

What Romelu Lukaku said

Speaking to Chelsea TV post-match on if scoring was a special moment for him, he replied: "Yeah. This is the highest, for sure."

Lukaku was delighted to score on his second debut, adding: "It was good. I’m very happy with the win. Obviously, winning against Arsenal is great for me. For the team it was good to win like this. The performance we did today was good. It was a complete performance. I think we could have scored more but I’m really happy today."

"It was great, something that I dreamt of for many, many years - since I was 10 years old," he continued about the reception from the travelling Chelsea fans at the Emirates.

"To have those fans not supporting only me but the team. To be able to be part of this is great, I’ve always wanted this. I want this to continue. Today was a good win but we have to recover for the next game."

