Revealed: Romelu Lukaku Could Have Rejoined Chelsea in 2016 & 2017

Chelsea's club record signing Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he had the chance to return to Stamford Bridge on two previous ocassions and has discussed the reason for not coming back sooner.

The striker signed for a fee of £97.5 million from Inter Milan and has proved to be smart business as Chelsea sit top of the Premier League table.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Lukaku has talked about his previous chances to return.

He said: "I knew I would improve as a player so it was just about timing. I had two opportunities to come back, in 2016 and 2017, but it didn’t happen for various reasons."



However, rather than signing for Chelsea from Everton, the Belgian decided to join Manchester United before moving on to Inter Milan where he became one of Europe's top players.

His form in Italy saw the striker nominated for the Ballon d'Or award and earn a move back to England, with Chelsea, where he has impressed in the opening weeks.

He opened the scoring on his debut against Arsenal and bagged two upon his Stamford Bridge return against Aston Villa before scoring on his Chelsea Champions League debut against Zenit.

The Blues will be hoping to get even more out of the forward as they look to compete in all competitions this season.

