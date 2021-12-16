Romelu Lukaku Reveals Rafa Benitez Attempted to Recall Him From West Bromwich Albion During Chelsea Stint

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku has revealed that former Blues boss Rafa Benitez tried to recall him from a loan spell at West Bromwich Albion when he was in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku, 19 at the time, was having a fine season in the midlands and the interim boss wanted to bring him back to play as part of the first team.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club website, Lukaku said that Benitez was keen to have him back at the club half way through his loan spell.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The 28-year-old club record signing revealed:"I met him once. I was on loan at West Brom when he came in, but he wanted to bring me back in January. I had this clause in this contract where I could come back in January.

"At the time I was doing quite okay at West Brom, I was 19, and I was coming off a year where I had barely played. I was getting minutes at West Brom and scoring goals.

"It was a moment where the club were thinking about my development instead of bringing me back and playing second fiddle. If you see how the season went, Chelsea went on to win the Europa League, and I scored 17 goals in my first full year in the Premier League as a 19-year-old. It was good for both sides."

Jose Mourinho took over from Benitez and decided to ship Lukaku back out on loan to Chelsea's upcoming opponents, Everton, before selling him to the Toffee's later.

Lukaku would return to Stamford Bridge, as he signed in the summer under Thomas Tuchel for a club record fee.

