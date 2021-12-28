Romelu Lukaku Reveals What Was Said During Thomas Tuchel Chelsea Talks

Romelu Lukaku has detailed the discussions that have taken place with head coach Thomas Tuchel over his role at Chelsea.

The 28-year-old has been limited to just 17 appearances in all competitions since his summer club-record return from Inter Milan in a £97.5 million transfer to Stamford Bridge.

He made the perfect start to life back in the capital when he netted on his debut against Arsenal in the 2-0 win at the Emirates.

But an ankle injury and testing positive for Covid-19 in December has seen Lukaku only just return back into the side on Boxing Day against Aston Villa.

His presence was known instantly when Tuchel brought him on from the bench as he scored 11 minutes into the second half to help Chelsea to a 3-1 win on Sunday evening. That was his first Premier League goal since September 11.

Lukaku's role in the Chelsea team has been questioned over how they can get best out of the Belgium international, as well as the rest of the team when he is on the pitch.

During talks with Tuchel in recent weeks, Lukaku told his boss what he has to offer and asked for a chance to prove himself. He did just that at Villa Park.

"Me and the coach had a couple of conversations about what he wanted from me," revealed Lukaku to ESPN Brasil. "I told him I'm multi-dimensional. It's about having a bit of clarity about how he wants to use me.



"I can do whatever aspect he wants from the game, I can run in behind, press, hold the ball up. These are qualities I added to my game throughout the years. I just wanted the opportunity, I got it."



