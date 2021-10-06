'I've Never Played That Way' - Romelu Lukaku Sends Thomas Tuchel Clear Chelsea Warning

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has sent a clear message to his manager Thomas Tuchel regarding his role at the club, stating that he is not a target man.

The forward is still adapting to life at Chelsea, having scored on his debut against Arsenal before bagging a brace against Aston Villa.

However, in recent matches, the striker's chances have been limited.

Speaking to UEFA, Lukaku has discussed his role and sent a warning to Tuchel over using him as a target man.

""The way I’m built – I’m quite big – everybody thinks I’m a sort of target man: just holding up the ball and being a goal poacher. But I’ve never played that way and I hate it. My biggest strength is that I’m dangerous when I’m facing towards the goal, because that’s when I rarely make wrong choices." he said

The news comes after former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte, who managed Lukaku in his most successful spell in Italy, revealed that he believes the Blues do not know how to use the striker yet.

Lukaku continued to explain his strengths, discussing where he thrives as a forward.

He concluded: "After I pass the ball, I know where I have to position myself in the box. I can do a bit of everything and in some games when I know there is a lot of space behind the defence, I play differently. The reason I’m so productive [in front of goal] is because I can do a bit of everything."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube