October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Romelu Lukaku Sends Thomas Tuchel Clear Chelsea Warning Regarding Role at Club

Author:

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has sent a clear message to his manager Thomas Tuchel regarding his role at the club, stating that he is not a target man.

The forward is still adapting to life at Chelsea, having scored on his debut against Arsenal before bagging a brace against Aston Villa.

However, in recent matches, the striker's chances have been limited.

sipa_35371686

Speaking to UEFA, Lukaku has discussed his role and sent a warning to Tuchel over using him as a target man.

""The way I’m built – I’m quite big – everybody thinks I’m a sort of target man: just holding up the ball and being a goal poacher. But I’ve never played that way and I hate it. My biggest strength is that I’m dangerous when I’m facing towards the goal, because that’s when I rarely make wrong choices." he said

The news comes after former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte, who managed Lukaku in his most successful spell in Italy, revealed that he believes the Blues do not know how to use the striker yet.

Lukaku continued to explain his strengths, discussing where he thrives as a forward.

He concluded: "After I pass the ball, I know where I have to position myself in the box. I can do a bit of everything and in some games when I know there is a lot of space behind the defence, I play differently. The reason I’m so productive [in front of goal] is because I can do a bit of everything."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

liverpool-v-chelsea-premier-league
News

'I've Never Played That Way' - Romelu Lukaku Sends Thomas Tuchel Clear Chelsea Warning

47 seconds ago
sipa_35324216 (1)
Transfer News

"I Make My Own Decisions' - Rudiger Fires Warning Over Chelsea Future Amid Bayern Links

24 minutes ago
sipa_33049455
News

Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Flies to London to Visit Family, Could Make Blues Visit

12 hours ago
sipa_35136910
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Working Hard to Sign Chelsea Antonio Rudiger

13 hours ago
sipa_35324216 (1)
Transfer News

Antonio Rudiger Responds to Bayern Munich Speculation Amid Chelsea Uncertainty

13 hours ago
sipa_35329865
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested in Highly Rated Benfica Star Darwin Nunez

14 hours ago
sipa_35373121
News

Chelsea's Timo Werner Disallowed VAR Goal Stat Rubbished

14 hours ago
sipa_35377818
News

Antonio Rudiger Breaks Silence Over Chelsea Future Amid Bayern Munich Links

15 hours ago