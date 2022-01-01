Romelu Lukaku and Thomas Tuchel to Have Face to Face Talks Amid Recent 'Unhappy' Comments

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is set to have face to face talks with boss Thomas Tuchel amid his recent comments suggesting he is unhappy at the club.

The Belgian joined the Blues in the summer for a club record fee and is now in his second stint at the west London side.

However in an interview with Sky Sport Italia early in December, he revealed he is unhappy with his situation at the club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the striker is set to have face to face talks with Tuchel in order to 'clarify the situation'.

The club are also not planning to sell him in the January transfer window despite the 28-year-old stating his unhappiness.

Many fans were surprised by what Lukaku said which included a revelation that he wouldn't have returned to the club if Inter Milan offered a new deal, with the comments forcing the club into 'crisis mode' to deal with the situation.

It is yet to be seen if he will start against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Lukaku revealed that he is unhappy with his situation at the club as he said: "Physically I'm fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine.

"But I'm not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up."

Thomas Tuchel was caught off-guard by the Belgium international's comments. He will speak with his forward to explore the context behind his claims.

