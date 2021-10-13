    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Romelu Lukaku Still 'Has Inter in His Heart' - Says Striker's Agent

    Author:

    Romelu Lukaku still has Inter, his former club, in his heart, according to the Belgian striker's agent.

    The 28-year-old spent two seasons at Inter from 2019-2021, both under the tutelage of former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

    During his time in Milan, Lukaku found the back of the net 64 times over the course of 95 games, before he moved back to Chelsea in the summer in a deal worth £97.5 million.

    sipa_35324508 (3)

    As per football-italia, Lukaku's agent, Federico Pastorello, mentioned how much Inter still means to the striker, but assured Blues fans his focus is still on Chelsea.

    “He has Inter in his heart,” said Pastorello.

    “People can say what they want, but this is a fact. A professional then has to evaluate other aspects beyond the sentimental, what is best for his career.

    “He is happy in London, concentrated on the new project, but still follows Inter and their games with great affection.”

    sipa_35459382

    Lukaku's agent also addressed rumours that the striker had been in negotiation with Chelsea before the start of the Euro 2020 campaign.

    “There was a lot of chatter. The transfer itself was pretty rapid, when they decided to go for it, they went in hard. It didn’t last particularly long.”

    Lukaku has had a great start to his career in west London, scoring four goals in his first four appearances for the Blues, and instantly becoming the club's starting striker, replacing Timo Werner.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35324508 (3)
    News

    Romelu Lukaku Still 'Has Inter in His Heart' - Says Striker's Agent

    43 seconds ago
    pjimage (38)
    News

    Leyton Orient Goalkeeper Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea's Edouard Mendy

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35482312
    Transfer News

    Report: Juventus Keen on Signing Chelsea Target Aurelien Tchouameni

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35378485
    Transfer News

    Chelsea Target Christopher Nkunku Hints at Future Amid Manchester City Links

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35510682
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Handed Boost in Race For Aurelien Tchouameni

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (37)
    Transfer News

    Report: Newcastle Target Chelsea Pair Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek Following Takeover

    2 hours ago
    sipa_32231847
    News

    John Obi Mikel Reveals Former Club Pressured Him to Sign for Man United Before Chelsea Move

    3 hours ago
    pjimage (2)
    Transfer News

    Report: Barcelona Target Chelsea's Defensive Trio Ahead of Summer Moves

    3 hours ago