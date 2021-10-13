Romelu Lukaku Still 'Has Inter in His Heart' - Says Striker's Agent

Romelu Lukaku still has Inter, his former club, in his heart, according to the Belgian striker's agent.

The 28-year-old spent two seasons at Inter from 2019-2021, both under the tutelage of former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

During his time in Milan, Lukaku found the back of the net 64 times over the course of 95 games, before he moved back to Chelsea in the summer in a deal worth £97.5 million.

Sipa USA

As per football-italia, Lukaku's agent, Federico Pastorello, mentioned how much Inter still means to the striker, but assured Blues fans his focus is still on Chelsea.

“He has Inter in his heart,” said Pastorello.

“People can say what they want, but this is a fact. A professional then has to evaluate other aspects beyond the sentimental, what is best for his career.

“He is happy in London, concentrated on the new project, but still follows Inter and their games with great affection.”

Sipa USA

Lukaku's agent also addressed rumours that the striker had been in negotiation with Chelsea before the start of the Euro 2020 campaign.

“There was a lot of chatter. The transfer itself was pretty rapid, when they decided to go for it, they went in hard. It didn’t last particularly long.”

Lukaku has had a great start to his career in west London, scoring four goals in his first four appearances for the Blues, and instantly becoming the club's starting striker, replacing Timo Werner.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube