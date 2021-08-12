Romelu Lukaku Takes to Social Media Following Return to Chelsea

Chelsea new boy Romelu Lukaku has taken to social media to reveal his emotions after returning to Stamford Bridge in a club record deal.

The striker signed from Inter Milan seven years after departing Chelsea in a deal which is believed to be worth £97.5 million.

The Belgian has taken to social media platforms Twitter and Instagram following the move.

Taking to Twitter, Lukaku wrote: "Happy to be back home" as he settles back into life in London.

The Belgian spent time at Everton, Manchester United and Inter Milan since his Chelsea departure back in 2014 but is finally back at Stamford Bridge as Thomas Tuchel secures his second signing of the transfer window.

In a separate tweet, Lukaku said "Dream Believe Achieve. Happy to be back home! Let's work."

The 28-year-old also took to Instagram, posting three blue hearts as his move back to Chelsea was confirmed by the club.

Lukaku has revealed his pride to be back at the club that 'means so much' to him following his move.

What was said?

Speaking after his move, Lukaku said: "The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling.

"I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club,

"It’s been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature."

