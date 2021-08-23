Romelu Lukaku to Arsenal One Day? Chelsea Forward Says 'No'

Romelu Lukaku quickly rejected calls to if he would join the Arsenal team after scoring on his Blues debut during Chelsea's 2-0 win over the Gunners.

The 28-year-old signed for Chelsea earlier this month from Inter Milan for a club-record £97.5 million fee, and wasted no time getting off the mark for his new club.

He scored inside 15 minutes at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon with a tap in from close range to send Chelsea on their way to all three points after Reece James added a second later on in the first half.

He carried out his media duties post-match in front of the rival crowd and it's safe to say, Lukaku scored another win over Chelsea's rivals.

What happened and what was said?

He was interviewed by beIN Sports post-match and many in the crowd wanted him to join Arsenal. The reporter then posed the question to the Belgian if he would play for Arsenal and his reply was short but perfect.

Lukaku simply replied: "No."

What else did he say after his goalscoring debut?

Lukaku was pleased to get off to a winning start and hailed Chelsea's dominant performance in north London.

"I’m very happy with the win," he said post-match. "We played really well, we dominated. We could have scored more but to be honest, coming here, with this performance, we have to be happy.

He continued: "It’s good to start like this. I worked hard throughout the week, the team worked hard throughout the week. We knew it was a big, big game for us. Everybody was watching us and we did well. As an individual I tried to help the team, I said I wanted to add something different to the team - hopefully I did. I want to continue to do that to help the team win, that’s the most important thing.

