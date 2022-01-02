'Another Meeting on Monday' - Romelu Lukaku to Hold Meeting With Chelsea

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is set to hold a meeting with the club on Monday after his recent comments about his situation in west London.

The Blues man had an interview with Sky Sport Italia early on in December and revealed that he is unhappy at the European Champions, despite rejoining for a second stint in the summer.

His comments have appeared to have angered both fans and the club, with Thomas Tuchel dropping him from the squad in their Premier League clash against Liverpool.

According to NBC Sports Soccer, Tim Howard is said to have received a message from the Belgian saying that he will have another meeting on Monday to discuss the situation.

"Can't talk too much about it, it's very hot. But there is another meeting on Monday, and can talk more after."

It was revealed on Thursday evening that the 28-year-old arranged an interview at the beginning of December to talk about his departure from Inter Milan and his status at Chelsea.

There is a belief that neither the club nor Tuchel knew about the meeting taking place, with the latter proceeding to drop one of his star men for their opening game of 2022.

He said: "I'm not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up."

Other comments from the interview have also suggested that he wants to return to his former club Inter, despite only being at the Blues for nearly five months.

