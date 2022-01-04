'I Should Have Been Much Clearer' - Romelu Lukaku Understands Chelsea Fan Anger

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he understands Chelsea fans' anger after his recent comments suggesting he was unhappy in west London.

The Blues striker spoke to Sky Sports Italia and said that he was unhappy with his situation at the club.

However, he has now issued an apology for the comments that caused anger among the fanbase.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, the 28-year-old Belgian gave his thoughts on the fans' anger over the last few days since the interview was released.

"I totally understand. I think I should have been much clearer in my message.

"The interview was about saying goodbye to the Inter fans, it was not about trying to disrespect the fans and the football club, the owner, my teammates and the manager and the technical staff.

"They did a lot of efforts to bring me back here and I was on a mission since I left. I totally understand the frustrations of the fans. Now it's on me to make sure I show my commitment at 100 per cent. I will do that every game."

In the interview with Sky Sport Italia Lukaku said: "I'm not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up."

He was dropped from the Chelsea squad by Thomas Tuchel for their Premier League draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

There is belief that he could return to the side in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tie against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

