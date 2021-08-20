Romelu Lukaku Aiming for Chelsea Legend Status After £97.5M Return

Romelu Lukaku is hoping to write his name in the Chelsea history books and follow the likes of John Terry, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba to become a club legend.

The 28-year-old is back for a second spell at Chelsea. He originally left in 2014 for Everton, but after stints at Goodison Park, Manchester United and Inter Milan he made the decision to come back to Stamford Bridge this summer in a deal worth £97.5 million - a club-record transfer for Chelsea.

Lukaku is expected to make his second debut for the Blues against Arsenal and has already expressed his desire to hit the ground running, insisting he is ready to deliver and do the talking on the pitch.

He has come full circle now he is back at the club he left seven years ago. Comparisons have been made to Drogba, a striker who will go down as one of Chelsea's best.

And Lukaku wants to emulate his success and image in west London. The 28-year-old wants the legend status and is determined to carry his determination to fulfil his potential and dreams.

What did Romelu Lukaku say?

"It would mean the world to me," Lukaku told Sky Sports in response to following Terry, Lampard and Drogba into Chelsea legend status.

"I said I wanted to do this as a child and now I'm here, I'm going to the training ground every day with the same determination to help my team win games. That's the only thing that matters.

"Yes, you want to score the goals and things like that, but at the end of the day, winning matters. That was the mindset I had to have to win, because before it was all about scoring goals, but when you don't win, the respect is not the same. That's where I thought 'if I start winning now, I will really be fulfilled'."

