August 22, 2021
Romelu Lukaku Wants to Keep Building With Chelsea After Goalscoring Debut Win

The Belgian is looking to the future.
Romelu Lukaku has opened up on how he wants to keep building with his teammates following Chelsea's 2-0 win at the Emirates against Arsenal, a match in which the Belgian made his goalscoring debut for the Blues.

Lukaku bagged just 15 minutes in and was voted man of the match on his return to English football.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Lukaku discussed how he is looking to build in the future.

Lukaku received a lot of praise following his impressive performance, including that from Gary Neville who called the Belgian a 'complete striker'.

When asked about the praise, Lukaku laughed as he said: "I try, I try!" before expanding: "At the end of the day you want to work hard for the team. You want to win, you want to score, you want to create chances - something that I’ve learned and worked on really hard and continue to work on."

The striker will have left Chelsea fans craving more as he bullied Arsenal around the pitch, much like Didier Drogba and Diego Costa have done for the Blues in the past.

The 28-year-old was full of praise for his teammates, who provided him with several chances.

"This team is very talented." Lukaku explained. "They’re the European Champions. They want to keep building, I want to keep continuing winning so we have to keep fighting, working hard and delivering performances like this.

"I’m delighted for the club, for the fans. Let’s keep building."

