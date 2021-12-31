Report: Romelu Lukaku Will Not Leave Chelsea Despite 'Not Happy' Comments

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku will not leave the club despite recent comments suggesting that he is unhappy with his situation in west London, according to reports.

The Blues man returned to the club in the summer for a record fee having previously joined back in 2011.

However the Belgian spoke in an interview with Sky Sport Italia and said: "I'm not happy with the situation."

Despite these comments, The Telegraph have said that there is 'zero chance' of Lukaku leaving Chelsea in the upcoming transfer window.

The interview is believed to have taken place three weeks ago and was said to be an attempt to reconcile with Inter Milan fans after his departure in the summer.

However he has appeared to have damaged his relationship with Chelsea supporters at the same time, with Thomas Tuchel describing the situation as 'not helpful'.

Sources close to the 28-year-old say that there is no chance he will leave Chelsea in January and does not want to quit the club.

Since his return to the club this season, Lukaku has scored seven goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.

He suffered an ankle injury against Malmo in the Champions League and was sidelined for a period of time, making his first Premier League start since October in the draw against Brighton.

Lukaku came off the bench against Aston Villa on Boxing Day to help guide Chelsea to victory, scoring one and winning the penalty in the final moments of the game.

He has now scored two goals in his last two appearances for the Blues.

