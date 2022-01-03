'He Will Stay Our Player' - Thomas Tuchel Confirms Romelu Lukaku Will Stay at Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku will remain as a Chelsea player despite his recent comments suggesting he was unhappy at the club.

The Blues striker arranged an interview with Sky Sport Italia early on in December and revealed that he is unhappy with his situation at the west London side.

As a result Thomas Tuchel dropped him from the squad that faced Liverpool on Sunday, in which Chelsea came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to the media after the Premier League clash, Tuchel confirmed that Lukaku will remain as a Chelsea player despite the comments he made.

"He is our player and will stay our player. We will always protect our players and when we take certain decisions, first we have to evaluate the situation and not listen to the media or the pressure. But we want to understand what he said and why he said it. This is the meeting tomorrow.

"From there, we will take the decision and if the decision is he is good to go on Wednesday, this is the decision. If it's not, it's not. I can't tell you right now because we need to talk and understand the situation better. From there we go.

"Once the situation is clear, there's no doubt he will stay our player and we will also protect our player."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Both Lukaku and the club are due to have a meeting on Monday to discuss the situation.

However there is no doubt that his future at the club is unclear, especially considering there are reports suggesting he already wants to return to his former club Inter Milan despite only being at Chelsea for five months.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube