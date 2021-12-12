'Lukaku Will Return to Italy' - Agent Pastorello Predicts Lukaku Will Move Back to Italy After Chelsea

Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Romelu Lukaku's Agent Confirms Chelsea Forward Likely to Return to Italy Before Retirement

Author:

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku's agent has revealed that his player will return to Italy once his spell in west London has come to an end.

Lukaku joined Chelsea in August this year for a club-record £97.5 million, becoming the seventh-most expensive player in the world.

For now, the Belgian striker is tied under contract at Chelsea until 2026.

Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello spoke to Tuttosport newspaper about his striker's future, claiming he will return to Italy one day.

“Yes, Romelu is in love with our country,” admitted Pastorello, as quoted by Football Italia. “But let him enjoy Chelsea now.”

He went on to admit that Lukaku was close to joining the Blues in 2017 after the west London side won the Premier League.

“It’s the best player I have, but it’s not the one that I got more easily,” continued Pastorello to the Italian news outlet.

“I was the architect of Antonio Conte’s move to Chelsea and after the Premier League victory, he wanted Lukaku.

“Romelu was playing for Everton at that time. I met him and told him that Conte would have been the ideal coach for him, but he picked Manchester United.

“After one year, once he had left his previous agent (Mino Raiola), he called me with a new number. He told me that everything I had told him the first time we met, had become real. So he wanted me to become his new agent.”

