Romelu Lukaku's Agent Confirms Man City Interest Prior to Chelsea Switch

Manchester City showed 'very concrete' and 'very serious' interest in Romelu Lukaku back in 2020 before he completed a summer transfer to Chelsea, according to his agent.

Lukaku, 28, made his return to England during the summer transfer window joining Chelsea for a club-record £97.5 million.

He has scored four goals in 11 appearances in all competitions so far but currently remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

SIPA USA

The Belgium international completed his dream move after being handed the 'now or never' ultimatum by his agent Federico Pastorello.

After five bids, the fifth being the successful one, Inter Milan agreed to let their number nine leave for the English capital.

But he could've left a year earlier to come to England, not to Chelsea but Manchester City, however the move failed to materialised.

SIPA USA

Detailing Lukaku's return to Chelsea, Pastorello revealed the interest of Pep Guardiola's side and explained how interest fizzled out as they turned their attentions to Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane.

“I think I can say without disappointing anybody that Manchester City came in the year before,” Pastorello told the Telegraph.

“During the pandemic, it was very complicated because of trying to fly to places to meet people. It started very concrete and very serious, but eventually they changed their idea or they were not ready to make it happen.

SIPA USA

“Honestly, it was very difficult after the first year - it was almost impossible. He hadn’t won the league with Inter and he wanted to do that, and it would have been really impossible. Then they (Manchester City) focussed on Harry Kane this summer.

“Romelu was incredibly happy in Milan, he loves the supporters, he loves the city, he loves the club. But, on the other side, he was always dreaming of coming back to Chelsea. I knew this in 2017, he said there were two clubs that were his dream - Chelsea and Real Madrid, and Chelsea was even more because he had been sold much too early and not in a very nice way after the penalty in the Super Cup, so he felt there was something he had not achieved and he wanted to put it right.”

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube