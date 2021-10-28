Romelu Lukaku's Agent Confirms Man City Interest Prior to Chelsea Switch

Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Revealed: Man City Wanted Romelu Lukaku Before Chelsea Made £97.5M Swoop

    Author:

    Manchester City showed 'very concrete' and 'very serious' interest in Romelu Lukaku back in 2020 before he completed a summer transfer to Chelsea, according to his agent.

    Lukaku, 28, made his return to England during the summer transfer window joining Chelsea for a club-record £97.5 million. 

    He has scored four goals in 11 appearances in all competitions so far but currently remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

    sipa_35009441

    The Belgium international completed his dream move after being handed the 'now or never' ultimatum by his agent Federico Pastorello. 

    After five bids, the fifth being the successful one, Inter Milan agreed to let their number nine leave for the English capital

    But he could've left a year earlier to come to England, not to Chelsea but Manchester City, however the move failed to materialised.

    sipa_35323140

    Read More

    Detailing Lukaku's return to Chelsea, Pastorello revealed the interest of Pep Guardiola's side and explained how interest fizzled out as they turned their attentions to Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane. 

    “I think I can say without disappointing anybody that Manchester City came in the year before,” Pastorello told the Telegraph.

    “During the pandemic, it was very complicated because of trying to fly to places to meet people. It started very concrete and very serious, but eventually they changed their idea or they were not ready to make it happen.

    sipa_35009459 (1)

    “Honestly, it was very difficult after the first year - it was almost impossible. He hadn’t won the league with Inter and he wanted to do that, and it would have been really impossible. Then they (Manchester City) focussed on Harry Kane this summer.

    “Romelu was incredibly happy in Milan, he loves the supporters, he loves the city, he loves the club. But, on the other side, he was always dreaming of coming back to Chelsea. I knew this in 2017, he said there were two clubs that were his dream - Chelsea and Real Madrid, and Chelsea was even more because he had been sold much too early and not in a very nice way after the penalty in the Super Cup, so he felt there was something he had not achieved and he wanted to put it right.”

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35323138
    News

    Romelu Lukaku's Agent Confirms Man City Interest Prior to Chelsea Switch

    1 minute ago
    pjimage (64)
    News

    Azpilicueta, Christensen & Kante Offer Chelsea Triple Boost for Newcastle United Encounter

    26 minutes ago
    sipa_35523545
    Transfer News

    Report: Sevilla Defender Jules Kounde Remains on Chelsea's Radar After Failed Summer Move

    51 minutes ago
    sipa_35009441
    News

    Agent: Romelu Lukaku Had 'Now or Never' Chance to Complete Club-Record Chelsea Return

    1 hour ago
    sipa_32841181
    Transfer News

    Giorgio Chiellini Pleads With Agent to Allow Matthijs de Ligt to Stay at Juventus Amid Chelsea Links

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (61)
    News

    Christian Pulisic Hands Chelsea Major Fitness Boost Ahead of Newcastle United Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34596357
    News

    Kepa Arrizabalaga Ready to Replace Edouard Mendy at Chelsea During AFCON

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35607497 (2)
    Match Coverage

    Newcastle United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

    2 hours ago