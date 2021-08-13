Sports Illustrated home
Romelu Lukaku’s Agent Releases Statement Following Completion of Chelsea Transfer

Pastorello has broken his silence following the move.
Author:
Publish date:

Romelu Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello has broken his silence and released a statement following his client's club-record transfer from Inter Milan to Chelsea.

The forward completed a £97.5 million move as Thomas Tuchel secured a world class striker for his squad.

The Italian agent and his client faced backlash over the move and Pastorello has now taken to social media to issue a statement.

E8rveReXIAQCc3R
E8rveROXsAAPwzx
E8rveRVXoAM5pau
3
Gallery
3 Images

Pastorello admitted that Lukaku was 'touched' by Chelsea's interest ahead of signing for the Blues.

He wrote: "The interest of Chelsea really touched Lukaku's soul from the very first moment because that club means to him something unique and special"

The agent mentioned a video that has recently resurfaced of a 16-year-old Lukaku dreaming of playing for Chelsea whilst on a trip to Stamford Bridge. 

"He wanted to wear that shirt, he succeeded when he was only 18 and unfortunately he left before he could make his mark and win something important." Pastorello continued.

Lukaku

The man who made the deal possible, Pastorello, admitted that Chelsea's interest in Lukaku was unexpected, the Blues were strongly linked with Erling Haaland at the time of the first official bid.

He said: "The challenge remained like a bug in his heart and mind for all these years. And when, almost unexpectedly, the opportunity to try again came up - he almost didn't believe it."

Lukaku is unavailable for Chelsea's first game of the season against Crystal Palace but the Blues will hope to have the forward make his debut against Arsenal the following week.

