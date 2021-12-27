Romelu Lukaku's Agent Reveals Striker's Happiness at 'Perfect Club' Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello has heaped praise on the 'perfect club' Chelsea, after the Belgian's record move in the summer.

The 28-year-old arrived for a club-record fee but his return to Chelsea has been plighted with injuries and Covid-19 related issues.

However, speaking to Sky Sport via Fabrizio Romano, his agent has praised the club and admitted that it was the right choice for Lukaku.

Pastorello, a key factor in Lukaku securing his return to Chelsea, said: “We’re more than happy of our choice. Chelsea’s the perfect club for him, we never had any doubt.”

This comes after Lukaku's agent revealed the Belgian's desire to return to Chelsea earlier in the month.

"We have received a lot of criticism from the Inter fans, but unfortunately when these things happen, they cause sorrow," Pastorello told Sky Italia.

"From an emotional and personal point of view it was very difficult, but I repeat: Chelsea looked for him with great desire and this was certainly very important for Romelu and in the choice he made."

Lukaku made his return to Chelsea action in fine fashion on Boxing Day, scoring six minutes after his introduction from the bench and winning a penalty in added time to cap off the Blues' performance and seal the three points.

Next up for Chelsea is a home Premier League clash against Gramah Potter's Brighton, with Lukaku hoping to keep up his fine form and find the back of the net once again.

