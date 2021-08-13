Tuchel: Lukaku's 'Desire to Finish Chelsea Story' Clinched Club-Record Return to Blues

Romelu Lukaku's desire to return to Chelsea this summer proved pivotal in his club-record move back to Stamford Bridge, says Thomas Tuchel.

The 28-year-old's return to west London was confirmed on Thursday evening when his £97.5 million transfer was made official.

Lukaku has signed a five-year contract at Chelsea after the Blues finally came to an agreement with Inter Milan over the transfer fee.

Lukaku's strength, power and pace excited and attracted Tuchel to the Belgian, and now Chelsea have their number nine they desired and wanted so much this summer.

He won't be able to play until the away trip to Arsenal next week due to having to quarantine.

Although Lukaku's stance earlier this summer was to stay at Inter, Tuchel has revealed it was the forward's desire to finish his story at Chelsea that clinched and sealed a transfer.

What was said?

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace, Tuchel said: "He is super hungry. He did everything to take this little chance to make the move happen. He had a huge impact at Inter, he was a huge player. It was very important for us that he had the desire to rejoin Chelsea and finish his project and story here. He wants it himself and it’s very important as we have a strong group defined by a strong bond with an attitude to help each other out and support each other.

"Romelu coming from the academy and always having Chelsea in his heart means he is a perfect addition to the group. He embodies this team. We had an exchange on the phone and some messages but now he is quarantining for some days and we will work on some details before we can get him on the pitch."

