Tuchel: Lukaku's 'Desire to Finish Chelsea Story' Clinched Club-Record Return to Blues

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Romelu Lukaku's 'Desire to Finish Chelsea Story' Clinched Club-Record Return to Stamford Bridge

A desire which materialised into reality.
Author:
Publish date:

Romelu Lukaku's desire to return to Chelsea this summer proved pivotal in his club-record move back to Stamford Bridge, says Thomas Tuchel.

The 28-year-old's return to west London was confirmed on Thursday evening when his £97.5 million transfer was made official.

Lukaku has signed a five-year contract at Chelsea after the Blues finally came to an agreement with Inter Milan over the transfer fee.

E8mwQ4xWQA8dUjs

Lukaku's strength, power and pace excited and attracted Tuchel to the Belgian, and now Chelsea have their number nine they desired and wanted so much this summer.

He won't be able to play until the away trip to Arsenal next week due to having to quarantine.

Although Lukaku's stance earlier this summer was to stay at Inter, Tuchel has revealed it was the forward's desire to finish his story at Chelsea that clinched and sealed a transfer.

What was said?

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace, Tuchel said: "He is super hungry. He did everything to take this little chance to make the move happen. He had a huge impact at Inter, he was a huge player. It was very important for us that he had the desire to rejoin Chelsea and finish his project and story here. He wants it himself and it’s very important as we have a strong group defined by a strong bond with an attitude to help each other out and support each other. 

"Romelu coming from the academy and always having Chelsea in his heart means he is a perfect addition to the group. He embodies this team. We had an exchange on the phone and some messages but now he is quarantining for some days and we will work on some details before we can get him on the pitch."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_28663439
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Premier League

pjimage (1)
News

Tuchel: Lukaku's 'Desire to Finish Chelsea Story' Clinched Club-Record Return to Blues

1005297193
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea 'Very Happy' to Land 'Perfect Addition' Romelu Lukaku

E8iOOluXIAQ9vwA
News

Hakim Ziyech Injury Latest: Tuchel Rules Winger Out for Two Weeks

sipa_34551363
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Crystal Palace: Hakim Ziyech & Romelu Lukaku to Miss Out, Kante Doubtful

sipa_34551511
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Double Chelsea Injury Blow Ahead of Crystal Palace Clash

sipa_32159953
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Premier League

sipa_33625402
Transfer News

Report: Besiktas Reach Michy Batshuayi Agreement Ahead of Chelsea Departure