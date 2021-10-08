Romelu Lukaku's Impressive Stats After Goalscoring Return for Belgium

Romelu Lukaku continued his impressive goalscoring record Belgium after getting on the scoresheet against France in the Nations League on Thursday night.

The 28-year-old netted in the 41st minute during their 3-2 defeat to France in Turin on Thursday night, despite taking a two nil lead into the half-time interval.

Lukaku doubled Belgium's lead with a terrific finish at the near post. He allowed Kevin De Bruyne's ball to run through his legs before powering home an effort past Hugo Lloris to score his first goal since September 11.

Lukaku sent a warning to Chelsea over how to utilise him in attack prior to the semi final clash, and he showed just what he's capable of with his national side.

"The way I’m built – I’m quite big – everybody thinks I’m a sort of target man: just holding up the ball and being a goal poacher. But I’ve never played that way and I hate it. My biggest strength is that I’m dangerous when I’m facing towards the goal, because that’s when I rarely make wrong choices.

"After I pass the ball, I know where I have to position myself in the box. I can do a bit of everything and in some games when I know there is a lot of space behind the defence, I play differently. The reason I’m so productive [in front of goal] is because I can do a bit of everything."

His record in the Nations League is impressive. In his last eight games for his country in the competition, Lukaku has now netted 10 goals as well as grabbing one assists in that period.

Lukaku was able to find the back of the net in Turin for country, something he was unable to do at the end of September when Chelsea fell to a 1-0 defeat to Juventus in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea and Lukaku will all be hoping to see him on the scoresheet once again when they return to domestic action for club on October 16 away to Brentford in the Premier League.

