December 5, 2021
Ross Barkley Admits He Grew Up Watching Chelsea & Names Childhood Idols

Ross Barkley has revealed that he grew up watching Chelsea and named several former Blues as players he looked up to.

The midfielder joined Chelsea in 2020 for £15 million from Everton but has never made a real impact at the club, often used as an impact player.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Barkley discussed how he used to watch the Blues as a youngster.

He recalled: "I used to see Chelsea on the telly all the time as a kid, with players like Dennis Wise. I remember watching a few Champions League games on ITV when Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was here."

The 28-year-old continued to discuss the impact that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has had on the club.

"Then when Roman Abramovich came in and lots of big players were getting signed, that was a great side. They just stormed the league and everyone took notice. I was a young lad, really excited to watch a Chelsea side." he continued.

Barkley will be looking to make good on any chances handed to him during the Blues' festive schedule as he looks for improved game time.

Alternatively, the midfielder could look to leave Stamford Bridge in January with Leeds United interested in the Blues man.

