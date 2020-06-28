Ross Barkley: Chelsea below par, getting into semi-final was most important thing

Ross Barkley concedes Chelsea were below their normal standards in their 2-1 FA Cup victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Blues midfielder netted in the 63rd minute to book Chelsea a trip to Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals after a much improved second half performance.

Chelsea lacked urgency and creativity in the first-half, and Lampard responded by making three changes including the introduction of the 26-year-old.

Barkley admitted that the Blues were not up to scratch, struggling to come terms with the Leicester press, but highlighted the importance of the result.

"I thought we weren’t at our best today. There were a lot of things that we could have done better today but getting a win was the main thing, keeping that momentum going.

"Since we’ve been back we’ve won every game, and getting into the next round was the most important thing."

"When you get in the box the chances are there. Christian [Pulisic] had a great chance in the first-half and was unfortunate not to score.

"But getting in the box you are always going to get goals. The gaffer said ‘get in the box, try and make things happen'. "

He also added that Lampard has been providing tips for the midfielders on improving their goalscoring record.

"We work on it a lot in training, telling the midfielders to get in the box. The rewards are there getting in the box, like today and the other midfielders get goals as well. He gives us little tips here and there’. "

Chelsea will now face Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final on the weekend of 18/19th July at Wembley Stadium.

