Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Ross Barkley: Chelsea below par, getting into semi-final was most important thing

Ben Davies

Ross Barkley concedes Chelsea were below their normal standards in their 2-1 FA Cup victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Blues midfielder netted in the 63rd minute to book Chelsea a trip to Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals after a much improved second half performance.

Chelsea lacked urgency and creativity in the first-half, and Lampard responded by making three changes including the introduction of the 26-year-old.

Barkley admitted that the Blues were not up to scratch, struggling to come terms with the Leicester press, but highlighted the importance of the result.

"I thought we weren’t at our best today. There were a lot of things that we could have done better today but getting a win was the main thing, keeping that momentum going.

leicester-city-v-chelsea-fc-fa-cup-quarter-final (21)

"Since we’ve been back we’ve won every game, and getting into the next round was the most important thing."

"When you get in the box the chances are there. Christian [Pulisic] had a great chance in the first-half and was unfortunate not to score. 

"But getting in the box you are always going to get goals. The gaffer said ‘get in the box, try and make things happen'.  "

He also added that Lampard has been providing tips for the midfielders on improving their goalscoring record.

"We work on it a lot in training, telling the midfielders to get in the box. The rewards are there getting in the box, like today and the other midfielders get goals as well. He gives us little tips here and there’. "

Chelsea will now face Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final on the weekend of 18/19th July at Wembley Stadium.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea vs Manchester City: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Ross Barkley sends Chelsea into FA Cup semi-finals after 1-0 win against Leicester City

Chelsea booked their spot in the last-four of the Emirates FA Cup after a narrow 1-0 win victory against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Frank Lampard backs Chelsea youngsters despite half-time substitutions

Frank Lampard defended Chelsea youngsters Mason Mount, Reece James and Billy Gilmour after their substitutions at half time during the 1-0 victory over Leicester City in the FA Cup.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard admits he could've made up to nine changes at half-time against Leicester City

Frank Lampard admits his substitutions against Leicester City changed the game and conceded that he could've made nine changes at the break.

Matt Debono

Chelsea will face Manchester United in semi-finals of FA Cup

Chelsea have been drawn against Manchester United in the semi-finals of the Emirates FA Cup.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers Christian Pulisic injury update post-Leicester City win

Frank Lampard has provided an injury update for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic after he was taken off as a precaution during the Blues' FA Cup win.

Matt Debono

Ross Barkley reveals what Frank Lampard told the Chelsea side at half-time against Leicester City

Ross Barkley has revealed that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard told the squad at half-time in their FA Cup quarter-final against Leicester City that they didn't perform to the levels they should in a Blues shirt.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard on making six changes to his Chelsea side against Leicester City

Frank Lampard has revealed why he has made six changes to his Chelsea team which will face Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

The team news is in from the King Power Stadium ahead of the quarter final tie between Leicester City and Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard: Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic can reach the very top

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard believes Christian Pulisic has what it takes to make it to the top.

Matt Debono