Ross Barkley: Chelsea produced a much-needed top performance

Ross Barkley was pleased with the Blues' performance which saw Frank Lampard's side book their spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Six changes were made to the side which started the draw against Bournemouth on the weekend, and the changes made by Frank Lampard were all rewarded.

Man-to-man Chelsea were outstanding and outfought Liverpool in every department on Tuesday to secure a spot in Wednesday's draw.

Ross Barkley came back into the side and finished the game off with a super strike on the edge of the area past Adrian just after the hour mark in west London.

Scoring against his boyhood rivals, Barkley admitted it's 'always a dream' to score against Liverpool.

"Scoring against Liverpool is massive for me. Supporting and playing for Everton, it’s always a dream to score against Liverpool. But we’re into the next round, and that’s the main thing."

He also revealed the importance of bouncing back and producing a performance.

"After two disappointing results, we needed a top performance at home today," Barkley said. "It was a great team performance today, and a great clean sheet."

The 26-year-old played alongside teenager Billy Gilmour, who claimed the Man of the Match award, and he was full of praise for the 18-year-old.

"Today he was brilliant, but it’s not a surprise to me. The way he trains everyday and from seeing him last season, he is quality in training and he’s showed that with the little chances he has had this season. Today was a top performance, and long may it continue."

