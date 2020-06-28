Ross Barkley reveals what Frank Lampard told the Chelsea side at half-time against Leicester City

Ross Barkley has revealed that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard told the squad at half-time in their FA Cup quarter-final against Leicester City that they didn't perform to the levels they should in a Blues shirt.

Chelsea booked their spot into the last-four after Barkley came on at half-time in one of the three changes made by Lampard at the break.

But the Blues boss was not pleased after a below-par performance in the first 45 which saw the visitors make many passing errors and allowed Leicester to take a firm control of the game.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Barkley said: "He said we weren't good enough for the Chelsea badge, to be performing like that in the first-half.

"He told us to be vocal on the pitch and make things happen, and we improved in the second-half. We could have done a bit better with the final pass, myself included and maybe a few others."

Barkley acknowledged that they weren't at their best against Leicester but the primary goal of getting into the semi-finals was reached.

"I thought we weren’t at our best today. There were a lot of things that we could have done better today but getting a win was the main thing, keeping that momentum going.

"Since we’ve been back we’ve won every game, and getting into the next round was the most important thing."

Chelsea await their semi-final opponents when the draw is made on Sunday evening.

