October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ross Barkley Hailed By Jack Grealish After Stunning Pass Against Southampton

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has been hailed by former Aston Villa teammate Jack Grealish after a stunning pass he made in his side's clash with Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old was introduced into play in the 83rd minute, replacing Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and within a minute of his introduction was already involved in the build-up to the Blues second goal.

Thanks to goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell, Thomas Tuchel's boys took home the three points in their 3-1 victory.

sipa_35324455

Following the game, Manchester City man Jack Grealish took to social media to praise his fellow England midfielder.

As quoted by the Metro, Grealish took to Instagram saying, "What a pass brother."

The pair played alongside each other at Aston Villa in the 2020/21 season, where they formed a nice partnership.

Since returning, Barkley has began to find his form in a Chelsea shirt once again, being favoured by Thomas Tuchel.

A minute after coming onto the field against Southampton, Barkley put a nice ball out wide to captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who volleyed the ball back across goal and into the feet of striker Timo Werner who put it in the back of the net.

sipa_35324472 (1)

After the game, Tuchel explained his choice to utilise Barkley ahead of the likes of Kai Havertz or Hakim Ziyech.

"For Ross, we hoped he could show what he shows in training. He is very active, does not feel the pressure and is always ready to create something. He has a strong right foot and has sharp passing.

"We hope he could create or shoot from distance and increase the pressure around the box."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35324472 (1)
News

Ross Barkley Hailed By Jack Grealish After Stunning Pass Against Southampton

36 seconds ago
pjimage (19)
News

Pulisic, Jorginho, James, Kante: The Latest Chelsea Injury & Fitness News

1 hour ago
sipa_33154796
News

Virgil van Dijk Makes Thiago Silva & Antonio Rudiger Admission

2 hours ago
sipa_35236800 (4)
Features/Opinions

Comment: Thomas Tuchel Will Go A Long Way at Chelsea If He Sticks to Selection Promise

11 hours ago
sipa_35371909
Features/Opinions

Comment: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Starting to Come Into His Own Under Thomas Tuchel

12 hours ago
sipa_35371905
News

Livramento Sends Message to Chelsea Fans Following Southampton Clash

13 hours ago
sipa_35329859
Transfer News

Report: Man City Leading Race for Benfica Star Darwin Núñez Amid Chelsea Interest

14 hours ago
sipa_35373069
News

Timo Werner: Disallowed Goal Against Southampton Sums Up Chelsea Career

15 hours ago