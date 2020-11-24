On-loan Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley is expected to miss Aston Villa's next two Premier League games.

Barkley sustained an injury inside the opening couple of minutes against Brighton on Saturday at Villa Park.

As per Express and Star, initial scans have revealed the 27-year-old's injury isn't 'too serious' and he will miss their next two league matches.

Dean Smith will be without Barkley for their games against West Ham and Newcastle United, as he could return on December 12 against Wolves.

Chelsea have been keeping an eye on the midfielder's progress in the Midlands and have been impressed, and the door remains open for Barkley to return back into Frank Lampard's plans in west London.

Barkley was disappointed with the injury, writing on social media: "Thought the boys deserved more from the game today. Disappointed with the injury, hopefully back very soon."

Villa boss Smith provided an immediate update on Saturday of Barkley's injury.

"I've just spoken to him. I'm gutted for him but he doesn't think it's as bad as they can be. Until we get it scanned we don't know. We'll be hopeful, I suppose."

