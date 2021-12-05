'There’s no Better Feeling in Football' - Ross Barkley Hints at Chelsea Stay

Chelsea attacker Ross Barkley has revealed the trophy ambitions he has at the club.

The Blues signed the 28-year-old from boyhood side Everton at the start of 2018 and he has made 94 appearances in all competitions since then.

Barkley spent last season on loan at Aston Villa before returning to Thomas Tuchel's squad at the beginning of the current campaign.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, he revealed the trophy ambitions he has at the club in the hope of adding more titles to his name.

“The motivation for me, at this stage in my career, is trophies, and Chelsea win silverware almost every year. Once you’ve had a taste of it, there’s no better feeling in football.”

Barkley has already won two major honours since joining halfway through the 17/18 season. He won the FA Cup four months after his arrival, as well as the Europa League the season after.

He has scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists in Blue.

There was speculation in the summer transfer window about whether or not he would leave the club this season. However, he has remained a part of the first team squad, featuring eight times so far in the current campaign.

He has been named on the bench in Chelsea's last four Premier League games, including the 3-2 defeat to West Ham on Saturday.

The Blues now find themselves third in the table behind title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, with the loss being only their second in the league this season.

