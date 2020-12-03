SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Ross Barkley injury latest: Aston Villa expect midfielder to return against Wolves

Matt Debono

Aston Villa have received an injury boost concerning Ross Barkley ahead of their Midlands derby against Wolves. 

Barkley, on loan from Chelsea, has been nursing a hamstring injury after being forced off within 90 seconds of their game against Brighton last month. 

The 26-year-old was expected to miss both West Ham and Newcastle United, however due to the postponement of the Newcastle match following a Covid outbreak, Barkley is expected to only miss one match.

fbl-eng-pr-aston-villa-brighton (2)
(Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

As per the Mirror, Villa expect Barkley to return to action against Wolves, when they face their Midlands counterparts on December 12. 

Barkley will be hopeful to get some minutes against Wolves after his disappointing injury. 

"Disappointed with the injury, hopefully back very soon," wrote Barkley last month following his hamstring injury.

----------

