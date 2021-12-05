Ross Barkley Reveals How He Overcame Chelsea Injury Setbacks Amid Leeds United Links

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has opened up on how he overcame injury setbacks when he joined the club back in 2018.

The midfielder has struggled for game time this season, acting as a back-up player in the Blues squad.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Barkley opened up on his injuries and discussed his process to overcome the struggles.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

He said: "“I’ve developed a routine over the years that helps me a lot, physical and mentally. When I got a bad injury just before I joined Chelsea, I didn’t let my head drop.

“It’s part of football and I just make sure I respond well to those situations. It was about getting myself fit and getting back to playing again, knowing that hard work always pays off in the end in football.”

Barkley spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, where he made a bright start before an injury setback saw his game time halt whilst the Villains decided against signing him permanently.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The 28-year-old continued to explain that keeping a good mindset helps him when struggling with injuries.

“Just by keeping that mindset, I keep myself positive.” he concluded.

Barkley will be hoping that he can do enough in training to force his way into Thomas Tuchel's first team plans this season or look for a move away in January.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube