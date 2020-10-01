SI.com
Why Ross Barkley decided to leave Chelsea to join Aston Villa on loan for the 2020/21 campaign

Matt Debono

Ross Barkley has revealed why he decided to make the switch from Chelsea to Aston Villa on loan for the 2020/21 season.

The 26-year-old's move to Villa Park was confirmed on Wednesday, which confirmed their interest ending in Ruben Loftus-Cheek due to Premier League loan rules.

It was a mixed reaction from the Blues fans as many believed it was a good move for the midfielder, however a section believed that Loftus-Cheek should have been the first to head out to get minutes. 

EjJ2YfjWoAE00N2

Barkley had slipped down the pecking order under Frank Lampard following the club-record signing of Kai Havertz this summer, although he did feature in both of the Blues' opening two Premier League games coming on from the bench, and he also played the full 90 minutes against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup. 

But the England international revealed why he left to make the move and said the European Championships next summer played a big part in his decision.

"It was the chance to play more regularly and obviously a massive club like Villa, it’s great to be here and I’m looking forward to the season," Barkley told VillaTV. 

"[The Euros are] a big influence. The last couple of years I’ve been stop-start really, performing and then out the team. To come here and have the chance to play regularly was a big thing."

"With the Euros being at the end of the season it’s a big target of mine to be there and be in the squad."

