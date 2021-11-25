'It Was Great For me' - Ross Barkley Comments on Making an Impact at Chelsea

Chelsea's Ross Barkley has spoken on making an impact on the side during his appearances for the club this season.

The English attacker has featured eight times for the Blues so far in the current campaign, having spent the previous season on loan at fellow Premier League side Aston Villa.

There were suggestions he would leave the club during the summer transfer window on another loan or a permanent deal, but he has remained as part of Thomas Tuchel's squad.

IMAGO / Action Plus

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Barkley commented on his substitute appearance during the 3-0 win away at Newcastle United last month, in which he played a more central role for the side.

"When I came on against Newcastle, it was more to play in that position out of possession, but in possession to have the freedom to try and link things up, suck defenders out to create space for others or to run into space.

"The manager doesn’t really want you to be too disciplined in possession as an attacker, because he wants you to have freedom to create, freedom to take players on and freedom to be direct.

"That’s the message he gets across before you come on or before you start. He wants you to do what you do in training, really, and you don’t feel pressure. Through the way you train, you know what you can produce in the games.

IMAGO / Colorsport

"Against Newcastle, I actually came on at 0-0 and within 16 minutes it was 3-0. So it was great for me, because the manager saw it and spoke to me about it being 0-0 when I came on and ending 3-0, having a joke with me about it."

Barkley's most recent start for the Blues came in the 1-1 draw at home to Burnley earlier in the month.

He has scored 11 goals in 94 appearances since joining from boyhood club Everton at the start of 2018.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube