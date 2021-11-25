'It Was Great For me' - Ross Barkley Comments on Making an Impact at Chelsea

Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ross Barkley Speaks on Making an Impact at Chelsea This Season

Author:

Chelsea's Ross Barkley has spoken on making an impact on the side during his appearances for the club this season. 

The English attacker has featured eight times for the Blues so far in the current campaign, having spent the previous season on loan at fellow Premier League side Aston Villa. 

There were suggestions he would leave the club during the summer transfer window on another loan or a permanent deal, but he has remained as part of Thomas Tuchel's squad.

imago1007861245h

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Barkley commented on his substitute appearance during the 3-0 win away at Newcastle United last month, in which he played a more central role for the side.

"When I came on against Newcastle, it was more to play in that position out of possession, but in possession to have the freedom to try and link things up, suck defenders out to create space for others or to run into space.

"The manager doesn’t really want you to be too disciplined in possession as an attacker, because he wants you to have freedom to create, freedom to take players on and freedom to be direct. 

Read More

"That’s the message he gets across before you come on or before you start. He wants you to do what you do in training, really, and you don’t feel pressure. Through the way you train, you know what you can produce in the games.

imago1007654423h

"Against Newcastle, I actually came on at 0-0 and within 16 minutes it was 3-0. So it was great for me, because the manager saw it and spoke to me about it being 0-0 when I came on and ending 3-0, having a joke with me about it."

Barkley's most recent start for the Blues came in the 1-1 draw at home to Burnley earlier in the month.

He has scored 11 goals in 94 appearances since joining from boyhood club Everton at the start of 2018.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007861480h (1)
News

'It Was Great For me' - Ross Barkley Comments on Making an Impact at Chelsea

1 minute ago
imago0031811661h
News

Club World Cup Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Possible Opponents

31 minutes ago
imago0040578305h
News

Frank Lampard Believes Eden Hazard is Chelsea's Best Ever Technical Player

1 hour ago
imago1008116770h
News

Edouard Mendy Nominated for 2021 Best Goalkeeper of the Year Award

1 hour ago
imago0049502824h
News

'Three Point Lane' - Why Tottenham Was Frank Lampard's Favourite Chelsea Away Ground

2 hours ago
imago1008213184h (1)
News

Chelsea Deliver Mason Mount Fitness Update Ahead of Man United Clash

2 hours ago
imago1007861218h
News

Report: Thiago Silva's Chelsea Contract Stance Revealed as Talks Begin

3 hours ago
imago1007848779h
News

Ross Barkley: Thomas Tuchel Rewards Chelsea Players Who Train Well With Minutes

3 hours ago