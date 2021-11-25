Skip to main content
Ross Barkley: Thomas Tuchel Rewards Chelsea Players Who Train Well With Minutes

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has hailed Thomas Tuchel for his approach to his team selection.

The 27-year-old was expected to leave the club during the summer transfer window but was kept at Cobham as a move away for the season wasn't agreed.

He has worked his way into the first-team under Tuchel, impressing when given the chance, which has seen him go onto make eight appearances in all competitions already this season.

Barkley was handed his first Premier League start of the season in the 1-1 draw against Burnley prior to the international break, playing 73 minutes. 

imago1007848779h

"I was happy with my overall performance, just not that I didn’t get on the score sheet, because of the hard work leading up to that first start.

"The manager was happy with the way I performed, because I’d done what he asked of me, but he was a bit gutted for me that I didn’t score because of the way I trained and the way I score them normally. It’s one of those, sometimes they go in, sometimes they don’t, but overall I thought I played well."

Read More

But Barkley credited his manager for the way he had been treated as he looked to force his way into the German's thinking 

imago1007861245h

The Englishman's attitude in training was noticed and subsequently rewarded, something Barkley is thankful for. 

"When you train under this manager he takes notice and he rewards you, which I’d heard from the lads who worked with him last season before I came back," Barkley told the official Chelsea website.

"It is great because some managers aren’t necessarily like that. If you train well he does reward you, but not in a sense that you get rewarded just for training well, you’ve got to perform when you get the chance as well."

