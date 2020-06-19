Ross Barkley on season restart and Chelsea's top-four chances

Ross Barkley is hoping Chelsea can continue where they left off on Sunday against Aston Villa as the Premier League gets back underway for the Blues.

After three months away from action, Frank Lampard's side make a visit to the Midlands to face Aston Villa in the first of their remaining nine games in the league.

Chelsea were unbeaten in their final three league games before it was brought to a halt in March, and Barkley has echoed that as a club and on a personal level it was frustrating after being in good form.

"It was frustrating because I was in good form,’ Barkley told the official Chelsea website.

"I was getting a decent run in the side and things were going well, for the team as well because we were getting the results that we needed and we were kicking on.

"Since we’ve been back in training it seems we’re back to where we were before. We’re all looking forward to our first game on Sunday and hopefully we can continue where we left off."

Premier League

Lampard's side currently sit in the Champions League places but are only three points ahead of Manchester United, who could overtake them on Friday night with a win against Spurs.

Barkley adds that Chelsea know what they need to do with the pressure ahead of a busy schedule over the next six or so weeks.

"It’s very tight because everyone is fighting to get into the top four. We’re in there right now but we know that we have to put in performances and win games because we’ve got teams chasing us.

"When every game comes, we’ve got to be fighting for the three points. It’s a big challenge. We have loads of games coming thick and fast but we know what we need to do."

