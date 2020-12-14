Round of 16 Champions League Details: Everything Chelsea fans need to know ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Chelsea were handed a tough European test in the last-16 of the Champions League after being drawn against Atletico Madrid.

Despite Frank Lampard's side finishing top of their group, going unbeaten, they have been given a hard test with a trip to Spain awaiting them in February.

The draw was made in Nyon on Monday and the Blues have it all to do after being put up against one of the tougher possible teams which they could have drawn.

Everything you need to know ahead of the last-16 ties:

----------

Who will Chelsea face?

Atletico Madrid [SPA]

----------

Where will the ties be played?

1st leg: Wanda Metropolitano

2nd leg: Stamford Bridge

----------

When will the ties be played?

1st leg: 16/17/23/24 February

2nd leg: 9/10/16/17 March

----------

Who has everyone else drawn?

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool

FC Porto vs Juventus

PSG vs Barcelona

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta vs Real Madrid

----------

