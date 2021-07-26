Round Up: All of Chelsea's Leaked 2022/23 Kits - Home, Away & Third Strips

Everything you need to know about the 2022/23 kits so far.

Chelsea's kit selection for the 2022/23 season has already been pictured.

The club have only launched their home kit ahead of the 2021/22 season with the away and third kits expected to be released soon. However, the club's plans for the 2022/23 kits are well underway.

Absolute Chelsea understands the club work two seasons in advance for their kits, which will likely mean that the season after next's kits have already been given the green light and sign off ahead of production.

Here's everything we know so far ahead of next summer's launch.

Home Kit

1 / 2

As per Gol de Sergio, via Footy Headlines, the home kit is as expected dominated by the club's Blue colours.

'The Nike Chelsea FC 2022-23 home jersey is all blue with a white / turquoise henley neckline,' the description of the kit states.

The kit will be released in May 2022, in line with the usual release date of the home strip.

Away Kit

3 Gallery 3 Images

The away kit has similar features to the home kit. The pattern on the home shirt is also seen on the away kit, as per the latest pictures released by Gol de Sergio, via Footy Headlines.

The description of the shirt reads: 'Sharing its colours and theme with the home shirt, the Nike Chelsea FC 2022-2023 away shirt is predominantly white with four teal hoops that carry the same pattern that could be seen on the collar of the home shirt.

'A recoloured version of the club badge, white and navy, sits on the left chest of the Nike Chelsea FC 2022-2023 away jersey, with the Nike swoosh set to appear opposite to it. The navy colour is also present in the form of a thin stripe at the bottom of each hoop.'

'The text 'Chelsea FC - London' is printed on the inside neck of the Nike Chelsea 2022-23 away jersey.

'Nike combines the Chelsea 2022-23 away football shirt with white shorts and navy socks.'

Third Kit

4 Gallery 4 Images

Although nothing is confirmed, Footy Headlines' latest photos revealed a black and orange/gold colour scheme for the third strip.

'The Nike Chelsea 2022-2023 third jersey combined a black base with golden used for logos,' their website states.

However, as per the fourth photo, they haven't ruled out the colour being mainly gold, with black and orange the supporting colours.

They added: 'There is also a chance that the kit is mainly gold, combined with black and orange.'

None of the detailed design of the shirt is known but the kit is expected to be launch and available in August 2022.

