Frank Lampard believes Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be an option to play the no.10 role at Chelsea

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard believes Ruben Loftus-Cheek can play an impactful role in the no.10 position at Chelsea. 

Loftus-Cheek played through the centre in Chelsea's 3-1 win against Brighton in their opening Premier League game of the season on Monday, but his performance showed signs of rustiness on the south coast. 

The 24-year-old was subbed off in the 61st minute after a display which saw him complete just 64.7% of his passes [11] and only win 2/7 ground duels and 1/6 aerial battles. 

It was a tough evening going forward for the England international as he didn't manage to complete any of his three dribbles, and Loftus-Cheek missed out on a potential assist after a poor attempted pass to play new signing Timo Werner through on goal.

Replaced by Ross Barkley, he made an impact from the bench, but Frank Lampard still believes Loftus-Cheek can give Chelsea 'lots in those attacking areas', but there needs to be patience. 

"Ruben obviously has been out for a long time and even his return to play was pretty broken by the lockdown and the restart when he was just available to play a few games.

"So we certainly have to give him a bit of time on those fronts.

"It’s a position [no.10] that Ruben can play for us. We’ve got injuries with [Hakim] Ziyech out and [Christian] Pulisic out as well.

"They are players that will come back and give me lots of options, so it was interesting for me to see Ruben in that number 10 position, he can certainly give us lots in those areas."

Hakim Ziyech is expected to return in a couple of week after a knee injury while Christian Pulisic suffered a setback after returning to training next week.

