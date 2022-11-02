Ruben Loftus-Cheek And Trevoh Chalobah Included In Provisional World Cup Squad

The pair have been added to the squad as a reward for their solid performances for the Blues so far this season.

Since Wesley Fofana's injury last month, Chalobah has been an excellent deputy for the Frenchman at the back, while

Loftus-Cheek has shown excellent form since being given regular minutes over the past couple of months, starting 10 of Chelsea's 12 league games this season.

Chalobah has been capped 51 times by England throughout the various youth levels from Under 16 to 21, but is yet to appear for the senior team, while Loftus-Cheek has been capped 10 times by Gareth Southgate and was involved with England during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Chalobah has been one of Chelsea's best defenders this season IMAGO / Sportimage

Liam Twomey of the Athletic reports that the pair are also joined in the preliminary squad by Newcastle's Callum Wilson and Brighton's Lewis Dunk, who have five senior caps between them but have impressed for their sides this campaign.

Wilson has scored six goals for Newcastle this season Imago/PA Images

FIFA state that all teams competing in this year's World Cup must submit provisional 'release lists' of 55 players, with that number being reduced to 26 by 6pm BST on November 14th, but it is believed that Southgate will name his 26 players on November 10th.

If Chalobah and Loftus-Cheek can keep up their form in the next three games before next Thursday's expected final squad announcement, they stand more than enough chance of being on the plane to Qatar, and deservedly so.

