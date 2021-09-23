Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Aston Villa Provided Tough Battle, Pleased to Progress Into Round Four

September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Delivers Verdict on Impressive Chelsea Return vs Aston Villa

Author:
Publish date:

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was pleased to come out on top against Aston Villa after making his first Chelsea start of the 2021/22 season on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup.

The 25-year-old made his first start of the season against Dean Smith's side at Stamford Bridge as Thomas Tuchel made 10 changes to his starting XI that beat Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Loftus-Cheek slotted into the midfield next to N'Golo Kante and was confident, positive and progressive. He produced a display that would have no doubt impressed Tuchel, putting a marker in his head in terms of what his role could be at Chelsea. 

sipa_35188315

Chelsea and co came out on top against the Premier League outfit, winning 4-3 on penalties after Timo Werner's 54th minute goal was cancelled out by Cameron Archer's header into the top corner ten minutes later. 

Southampton are up next in round four for the Blues and Loftus-Cheek has all but guaranteed himself a spot in the side next month should he be fit.

Loftus-Cheek was pleased with his performance, return and the result.

What did Loftus-Cheek say?

Taking to social media post-match, Loftus-Cheek delivered his thoughts on the cup tie in west London. 

"Tough game against a good side. Came out on top. Into the next round!"

Chelsea will face Southampton in the next round after the draw was made following Wednesday night's game. Ties are set to take place next month on the week commencing October 25. 

Loftus-Cheek was hailed by Chelsea fans after the match as his performance impressed on his return to the starting XI for the Blues.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35188315 (1)
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Aston Villa Provided Tough Battle, Pleased to Progress Into Round Four

sipa_34757574
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich Register Interest in Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

sipa_35184698
News

Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea Handed Warning Ahead of Juventus Fixture

sipa_34332502
News

Tuchel Praises Barkley After Performance Against Aston Villa

sipa_35188970
News

Timo Werner Hails Kepa Arrizabalaga's Chelsea Penalty Heroics vs Aston Villa

sipa_35188438
News

Tuchel Makes Thiago Silva and Romelu Lukaku Admission Following Victory Over Aston Villa

sipa_35188315 (1)
Features/Opinions

'Big for His Confidence' - Chelsea Fans React to Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Performance vs Aston Villa

sipa_35184698
News

Chelsea Handed Premier League Plan Over World Cup Fixture Rescheduling