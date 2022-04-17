Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Chelsea Want Liverpool Revenge in FA Cup Final

Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final goalscorer Ruben Loftus-Cheek has stated that his side are out for revenge against Liverpool in the final.

The Blues secured their place in the final with a 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace and will have their chance to get their own back on Liverpool after losing the Carabao Cup final to Jurgen Klopp's men.

Speaking to ITV Sport after the match, Loftus-Cheek admitted that his side are looking for revenge.

Loftus-Cheek opened the scoring in the second half as he drove into the Crystal Palace box and the ball fell to his feet. The midfielder unleashed a powerful strike, which took a deflection as it flew past Jack Butland to give Chelsea the lead.

Mason Mount doubled Chelsea's leads moments later as Timo Werner laid the ball off to him before he placed the ball into the corner and sent Chelsea to the final.

The Blues face Liverpool in the final and will be seeking payback after losing to the Reds in the Carbao Cup final on penalties.

Loftus-Cheek demanded his side get revenge on Klopp's team as he said: "We saw it yesterday. We want to get them back. Simple as that. It was a fantastic game we lost in the Carabao Cup final. We look forward to getting our revenge."

The final will take place on May 14, with Chelsea looking to lift their first domestic trophy under Thomas Tuchel since his arrival last year.

