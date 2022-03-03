Ruben Loftus-Cheek Comments on His Assist to Timo Werner Against Luton Town

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has commented on his assist to Timo Werner in their FA Cup fifth round win against Luton Town.

The Blues beat the Hatters 3-2 on Wednesday night, with Loftus-Cheek playing in an unfamiliar right centre-back role.

Victory on the road means that Chelsea have progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition for the third season in a row.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, Loftus-Cheek spoke on the pass he made for Werner's goal and praised the German for his finish.

"I had a lot of time on the ball. Nobody was pressuring me so I looked up, Timo was pointing in behind.

"I tried to pick him out. It was a great touch and finish from Timo so credit to him."

Loftus-Cheek featured in his 23rd game of the season for the Blues, and his ball to Werner was his fourth assist in all competitions for the campaign.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Luton were a tough test for the World and European Champions at Kenilworth Road, with the hosts leading twice in the game.

They went 1-0 up after just two minutes as Reece Burke headed in from a Luke Berry free-kick, only for Saul Niguez to equalise and score his first goal for Chelsea 25 minutes later.

However, Harry Cornick put the Championship outfit in front once again just before the break.

As the match approached its final stages, Werner made the score level with his finish before Romelu Lukaku's goal sealed the win for Chelsea.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube