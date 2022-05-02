Skip to main content

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Comments on 'Rare' Cesar Azpilicueta Mistake in Chelsea Loss to Everton

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has discussed the mistake that Cesar Azpilicueta made against Everton which ended up costing Chelsea the match.

Richarlison pounced to convert after Azpilicueta lost the ball, seeing Thomas Tuchel's side fall to a 1-0 defeat in Merseyside.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app after the match, Loftus-Cheek opened up on the mistake which ultimately saw the Blues lose.

imago1011716915h

This comes after Tuchel admitted that Chelsea's issues come in their defence rather than with their attackers.

"The key for me is to have a clean sheet. It's a different game against Man United, the game was more open and there were more chances," he said.

"Four matches in the last two weeks and we had one clean sheet. That needs to change because the clean sheet guaranteed us the late win against Leicester and if we try to get away with okay performances it does not work for us."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1011716838h

Loftus-Cheek was the next to comment on Chelsea's defensive woes as he stuck up for his captain, Azpilicueta, by labelling the mistake as 'rare'.

“Azpi is a fantastic player and no one will blame anyone," he said. 

“It can happen to anyone. I can’t remember in his career when that has happened to him. It’s one of those ones & I am sure he will put it behind him very quickly as we have some big games coming up.”

It's the second mistake in the last few games for the Spaniard, who brought Bukayo Saka down against Arsenal in his side's 4-2 loss at Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta and Chelsea will be hoping to recover as they look to bounce back and finish the season strong.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011451018h
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku's Priority to Remain at Chelsea Despite Exploring Options

By Nick Emms45 minutes ago
imago1011712116h
Features/Opinions

Comment: It's Time for Romelu Lukaku to Turn His Chelsea Career Around as Blues Struggle in Attack

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011716838h
News

'Not Chelsea Standard at All' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Sends Strong Message to Teammates After Everton Defeat

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011716838h
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reflects on 'Very Disappointing' Chelsea Defeat to Everton

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011712116h
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Exploring Other Options' Amid Potential Chelsea Departure

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1011337104h
News

'Not What He Was' - Ralph Hasenhuttl Criticises Armando Broja After Southampton's Late Defeat Against Crystal Palace

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago
imago1011702009h
News

Frank Lampard Sends Message to Chelsea Fans After Everton Clash

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011702805h
News

Football Association to Investigate Everton's Richarlison After Chelsea Clash

By Nick Emms5 hours ago