Ruben Loftus-Cheek has discussed the mistake that Cesar Azpilicueta made against Everton which ended up costing Chelsea the match.

Richarlison pounced to convert after Azpilicueta lost the ball, seeing Thomas Tuchel's side fall to a 1-0 defeat in Merseyside.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app after the match, Loftus-Cheek opened up on the mistake which ultimately saw the Blues lose.

IMAGO / Sportimage

This comes after Tuchel admitted that Chelsea's issues come in their defence rather than with their attackers.

"The key for me is to have a clean sheet. It's a different game against Man United, the game was more open and there were more chances," he said.

"Four matches in the last two weeks and we had one clean sheet. That needs to change because the clean sheet guaranteed us the late win against Leicester and if we try to get away with okay performances it does not work for us."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Loftus-Cheek was the next to comment on Chelsea's defensive woes as he stuck up for his captain, Azpilicueta, by labelling the mistake as 'rare'.

“Azpi is a fantastic player and no one will blame anyone," he said.



“It can happen to anyone. I can’t remember in his career when that has happened to him. It’s one of those ones & I am sure he will put it behind him very quickly as we have some big games coming up.”

It's the second mistake in the last few games for the Spaniard, who brought Bukayo Saka down against Arsenal in his side's 4-2 loss at Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta and Chelsea will be hoping to recover as they look to bounce back and finish the season strong.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube