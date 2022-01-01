Ruben Loftus-Cheek Doubtful for Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Liverpool

Chelsea are likely to be without Ruben Loftus-Cheek for their Premier League fixture against Liverpool, head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The 25-year-old hasn't featured since December 16 against Everton after he picked up a knock. However his troubles were added to as he tested positive for Covid-19 putting him in self-isolation.

As several players returned from their isolation spells, Loftus-Cheek's time out continued. He has the last four five games against Wolves, Brentford, Aston Villa and Brighton.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea play their first game of 2022 on Sunday afternoon welcoming Liverpool to Stamford Bridge, but Loftus-Cheek is set to still be sidelined.

"Ruben is not back in team training so it will be a close one," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website ahead of the game on the midfielder's availability.

Loftus-Cheek will hope to eye the FA Cup third round tie against Chesterfield on January 8 as the perfect chance to play some minutes to build his fitness back up.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea hope to have Thiago Silva back in contention against the Reds on Sunday following a hamstring injury.

Tuchel added: "Thiago has hopefully no reaction and that he is available for Sunday."

The Blues head coach still has several selection decisions to make as late assessments will be made on his squad over who is and isn't available to face Jurgen Klopp's side.

"We have some other players out and some others to evaluate still what’s going on and who will be available," continued the German.

