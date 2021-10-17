Ruben Loftus-Cheek Enjoying Life at Chelsea in New Role Under Thomas Tuchel

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is going from strength to strength at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel and he's loving every minute of it.

The 25-year-old returned from his loan spell at Fulham last season and was given a chance to showcase himself at Chelsea. A summer move away didn't happen, and so he remained at Cobham with an opportunity to showcase his talents to Tuchel.

Loftus-Cheek was given his chance against Aston Villa in September in the Carabao Cup, and excelled. He was given cameos against Manchester City and Juventus shortly after, was positive. Then was handed a start against Southampton and was a standout performer.

Tuchel handed the midfielder back-to-back league starts for the first time since 2019 at Chelsea against Brentford on Saturday evening. To no surprise, he performance once again.

Many had written him off at Chelsea. 'Cut ties', 'it's time for him to go', but Loftus-Cheek has persevered and continued to work and now he's flourishing.

He's enjoying his football and his role handed to him by the Chelsea boss .

What Ruben Loftus-Cheek said

Speaking to Chelsea TV post-match on his role at Chelsea, he said: "I’m enjoying all my time on the pitch. It’s not somewhere I’ve played a lot in my career. I’d say I started deep, but I've moved up to number eight, 10, winger, striker, now back to deep. It’s where I’ve played a lot in my career, in my younger days, six or eight, so it’s not something to foreign to me.

"Anywhere I play, especially in the midfield, it’s fantastic as I love being back at this club. I had full intentions of staying here after my Fulham loan, so really happy to play and help the team.

“I want to run with the ball a lot more, but I have to be disciplined in this role, so only three or four times could I run forward, pick the times, but I enjoy it either way.”

