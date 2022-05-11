Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has admitted that he remains focused on his club and the chances of winning the FA Cup and finishing in the top four this season, ahead of the 2022 World Cup with England.

Loftus-Cheek has not played for England since 2018, making 10 caps during his international career.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Loftus-Cheek has admitted that he remains focused on his club football ahead of the World Cup.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

When asked about the prospect of being recalled to the England squad for the World Cup at the end of the year, Loftus Cheek said: "I'll keep pushing but the focus right now is on getting a top-four finish and winning the FA Cup with Chelsea."

The midfielder continued to discuss his last World Cup, when he was part of the 2018 squad under Gareth Southgate.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"It's always a dream for me to play for England at a World Cup so it was an incredible experience to be part of the squad in 2018 off the back of my first full Premier League season at Crystal Palace. I was feeling good but I've not been in the fold now for a while. I still want to play for England and I still believe my qualities will allow me to," he said.

The midfielder has become a key part of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea squad and is set to feature against Leeds United in the centre of the park, hoping to keep up his fine form and gain further international recognition.

