December 7, 2021
Ruben Loftus-Cheek Gives Honest Assessment on Return to Chelsea After Failed Fulham Loan

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has opened up on his return to Chelsea following a fairly unsuccessful loan spell at Fulham last season.

The Cottagers suffered relegation as Loftus-Cheek could not cement his place in their starting XI. However, since returning to Chelsea, the midfielder has seen an increase in game time.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Zenit, Loftus-Cheek discussed his return to his boyhood club.

He said: “I came back in pre-season, felt really good and physically fit. That gave me a good platform to do well, play well, train well. 

"I knew it would be very difficult with the amount of players in midfield and how good they are. I always wanted to give it a go and see how things panned out. It turns out I’m playing a lot. That’s through injuries and doing well when I play. 

"You can never know how football turns out, it changes a lot. You just have to be ready for it.”

And the 25-year-old was ready when called upon, impressing Thomas Tuchel when handed the opportunity to start for Chelsea.

Despite a less than impressive performance against Watford, Loftus-Cheek was handed a start against West Ham in their 3-2 loss but was a bright spark despite the defeat.

The midfielder will be hoping to keep up his form in the absence of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho as the Blues travel to Russia to face Zenit on Wednesday.

