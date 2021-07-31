Ruben Loftus-Cheek Gives Injury & Fitness Update Ahead of New Season

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has provided an injury and fitness update as he returns to the first team fold ahead of the new season.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at fellow west London side Fulham as they were relegated from the Premier League.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Loftus-Cheek provided an update on his return to fitness.

He said: "I had last season as a season where I can find my feet and it definitely felt like that at the start,’ he explained. ‘I was struggling mentally and needed to focus on just taking risks in training and get that feel back.

"I feel really fit now and strong, and hopefully the injuries stay away. Last season was my first full injury-free season which is a massive positive for me, because I always used to get niggles."

Loftus-Cheek made 31 appearances in the Premier League for Fulham, scoring once, and the midfielder opened up on how the loan move helped coming back from injury.

"Even though I was fit I’d be out for a week or a couple of days, miss a couple of matches, but last season was good for my body to be fit every training session and available for every game." he said.



The Lewisham-born Cobham graduate believes that this is his time to prove himself at Chelsea.

"But it eventually came and I was doing really well in games, so I’ve had my injury and I’ve had a season now to get fit and feel confident in my body and this season is where I hit the ground running." he admitted.

