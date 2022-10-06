Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been speaking on his run in the Chelsea team and the mood that the squad find themselves in.

The Chelsea academy graduate made his 131st appearance for the club last night and speaking to Chelsea TV, he claims he's very happy with the form he is currently in.

"I feel good, I’ve had a good start to the season. I haven’t started in a few, so I wanted to play well. Really happy, really happy with the win which is the most important thing.

The 26-year old admitted the team had to "suffer" early in the match, as AC Milan dominated possession, but they did well to weather the storm.

"There’s a really good mood in the changing room. Fantastic performance from us, the energy straight from the start. We endured and suffered at times in the game, but we came through that."

Loftus-Cheek on the ball against AC Milan IMAGO / PA Images

Finishing chances has been an issue for Chelsea of late, but Loftus-Cheek believes that last night's scoring touch in front of goal was the main difference between them and their opponents.

"We were ruthless with the chances, that’s been the difference. We’ve had many games where we’ve played well but just couldn’t finish it off, tonight we took our chances."

The midfielder mentioned the special feeling around Champions League nights at Stamford Bridge, praising the fans for their support.

"It’s nice to be part of it and play in front of thousands of fans in the Champions League. You don’t want to let that moment pass by. You are grateful before every game, enjoying it.

"The fans drove us right from the start. When we are on this wavelength - the team and the fans - it can produce nights like this."

Last night's win was reminiscent of the Blues' crushing 4-0 win against Juventus in last season's group stage and Loftus-Cheek reiterated that the way him and his team played last night should be standard procedure going forward.

"That's got to be the standard from now on, we shouldn’t have to say that before each game. It should be normal for us to go out with that energy, intensity and sharpness.

Chelsea now sit 2nd in Group E with three games to go IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

"That is what will make us consistent. We can beat anyone, it’s just about being consistent and we can compete for anything. That’s the challenge now, we work hard for it."

The Blues will be hoping for a similar performance in the reverse fixture when they travel to the San Siro next Tuesday.